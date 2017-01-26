Udall, Heinrich want restitution for ...

Udall, Heinrich want restitution for those exposed to radiation from nuclear weapons

U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich have introduced legislation aimed at expanding restitution to New Mexicans exposed to radiation during the development and testing of nuclear weapons. Right now, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act compensates miners, millers and other transporters who supplied uranium for the government's nuclear program between 1942 and 1971.

