Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New Mexico
There are 6 comments on the SFGate story from Yesterday, titled Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New Mexico. In it, SFGate reports that:
Jacklyn Parsons, center raises her fist in the air while participating in a sit-in protest at the Albuquerque Sunport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M.. A group of 1,000 protesters took over the arrival and departure area to express their opposition to President Trump's Executive Order to ban entry to the U.S to citizens from 7 predominant muslim countries, less Jacklyn Parsons, center raises her fist in the air while participating in a sit-in protest at the Albuquerque Sunport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M..
#1 22 hrs ago
who cares what these hillary supportors think
#2 22 hrs ago
are supporters of American values. Besides, they are the majority and they are smart enough to know that trump is empowering the jihadists.
United States
#3 12 hrs ago
Better to have a ban BEFORE innocent Americans are AGAIN murdered then AFTER.
#4 12 hrs ago
being a scared little weenie and complicit with the fascists.
#5 7 hrs ago
Based on this "logic", Trump should ban driving to prevent accidents.
#6 3 hrs ago
What is the difference?
THESE countries are the SAME ones Obuma put on his list
