The Latest: Poor driving conditions on New Mexico highways
Officials in New Mexico's largest city have decided to close their offices for the day due to weather and road conditions, joining communities around the state that were hammered by the winter storm. All non-essential employees with the City of Albuquerque were told Friday morning not to come to work.
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Giving
|7,112
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|Kelly
|19
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Thu
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|Wed
|Ivan
|14
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 2
|seventeencandles
|8,874
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 1
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|14
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Johny
|31
