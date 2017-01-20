The Latest: New Mexico reacts to Trump travel ban

The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions in New Mexico: 12:35 p.m.: New Mexico's lone Republican in its congressional delegation says President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries was "poorly executed." Congressman Steve Pearce said Monday in a statement that Trump's executive order struck confusion throughout the Department of Homeland Security and with U.S. citizens at home and abroad.

