The Latest: New Mexico reacts to Trump travel ban
The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions in New Mexico: 12:35 p.m.: New Mexico's lone Republican in its congressional delegation says President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries was "poorly executed." Congressman Steve Pearce said Monday in a statement that Trump's executive order struck confusion throughout the Department of Homeland Security and with U.S. citizens at home and abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 26
|volks
|7,120
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|WallBuilder
|8,878
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC