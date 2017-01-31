The Latest: New Mexico governor vetoes some budget fixes
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed portions of a budget solvency package that would have reduced funding for economic development incentives while preserving spending cuts that target school district reserves. The line-item vetoes on Tuesday by the Republican governor keep in place most of a $216 million plan from the Democrat-led Legislature for plugging a budget deficit and rebuilding modest reserves.
