The Latest: New Mexico governor vetoes some budget fixes

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed portions of a budget solvency package that would have reduced funding for economic development incentives while preserving spending cuts that target school district reserves. The line-item vetoes on Tuesday by the Republican governor keep in place most of a $216 million plan from the Democrat-led Legislature for plugging a budget deficit and rebuilding modest reserves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.