The celluloid legacy of Las Vegas, NM
In 1913, Fielding arrived in the Meadow City and made 10 films over a few short months. Mix made at least 20 more in the San Miguel County railroad town in the fall of 1915.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|34 min
|lastgear
|7,116
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|Frank
|32
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|Jan 4
|Ivan
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC