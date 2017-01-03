The celluloid legacy of Las Vegas, NM
This Dec. 15, 2016 photo shows a mural in downtown Las Vegas, N.M., from the production of the 1984 action film Red Dawn. Various Las Vegas locales stood in for a fictionalized version of Calumet, Colo., where the movie was set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Susanne M
|7,114
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Sun
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Sat
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|Jan 4
|Ivan
|14
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 2
|seventeencandles
|8,874
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC