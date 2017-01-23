Skandera: Grade 3 retention will boost New Mexico grad rate
Policies advocated by New Mexico Gov Susana Martinez must be enacted, or the state's high school graduation rates could fall after hitting record highs, Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera said in an interview. Skandera told The Associated Press on Friday that lawmakers should pass the governor's third-grade retention proposal to halt future high school students from dropping out.
