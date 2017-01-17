Santa Fe Mayor's Plan for a Sugar Tax To Fund Pre-K Should Become...

Related Topic : American Education ; Education Pre-School ; New Mexico Legislature ; Obama Early Childhood Education ; Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales ; Soft Drink Tax 2 Cents Per Ounce ; United States Secretary Of Education Mayor Javier Gonzales spoke at a town hall meeting two days ago concerning his idea to develop preschool and Kindergarten programs in Santa Fe with his idea to levy a 2-cent-per-ounce tax on beverages containing sugar, a way of solving deep sociological and economic woes when funding from the state of New Mexico is dwindling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.