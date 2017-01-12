Santa Fe city leaders vote down anti-Trump message
The Santa Fe City Council has voted down a resolution that would have taken a direct shot at President-elect Donald Trump and his policies. The New Mexican reports that the resolution states that Trump "espouses beliefs that are contrary to and undermine our community values."
