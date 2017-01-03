Santa Fe charter school cuts free lunch program due to budget
A charter school in Santa Fe has abruptly ended its free and reduced-price lunch program due to state education funding cuts. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Monte del Sol students were informed during the holiday break that the school can no longer afford to contribute about $40,000 from its annual budget to offer federally subsidized lunches to about 80 or 90 students enrolled in the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|2 hr
|For
|21
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Tona
|13
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,108
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mon
|seventeencandles
|8,874
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|Sun
|Quinado
|13
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Sun
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|14
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Johny
|31
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC