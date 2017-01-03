Santa Fe charter school cuts free lun...

Santa Fe charter school cuts free lunch program due to budget

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A charter school in Santa Fe has abruptly ended its free and reduced-price lunch program due to state education funding cuts. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Monte del Sol students were informed during the holiday break that the school can no longer afford to contribute about $40,000 from its annual budget to offer federally subsidized lunches to about 80 or 90 students enrolled in the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 2 hr For 21
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) 4 hr Tona 13
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 8 hr justice is just a... 7,108
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mon seventeencandles 8,874
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina Sun Quinado 13
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Sun Frmr-fmer505-1951 14
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 1 Johny 31
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,867 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC