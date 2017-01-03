Santa Fe charter school cuts free lunch program due to budget

A charter school in Santa Fe has abruptly ended its free and reduced-price lunch program due to state education funding cuts. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Monte del Sol students were informed during the holiday break that the school can no longer afford to contribute about $40,000 from its annual budget to offer federally subsidized lunches to about 80 or 90 students enrolled in the program.

