Report: Nearly 30 percent of New Mexico kids live in poverty
More New Mexico children now have health insurance and fewer teens are abusing alcohol and drugs, but there has been little improvement when it comes to measuring the economic well-being of families. The Albuquerque-based advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children released its annual Kids Count Data Book on Tuesday as the Legislature embarked on a 60-day session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Phillip
|7,117
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 14
|Spider
|8,875
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|32
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC