Report: Nearly 30 percent of New Mexi...

Report: Nearly 30 percent of New Mexico kids live in poverty

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

More New Mexico children now have health insurance and fewer teens are abusing alcohol and drugs, but there has been little improvement when it comes to measuring the economic well-being of families. The Albuquerque-based advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children released its annual Kids Count Data Book on Tuesday as the Legislature embarked on a 60-day session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Mon Phillip 7,117
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 14 Spider 8,875
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 12 Frank 32
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,685 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC