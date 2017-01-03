Relatives seek custody of kids after parental drug abuse
New Mexico officials say the number of residents seeking custody of abused and neglected children born to relatives has skyrocketed in the last two years. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that people who work in the state's family courts system say opiate addiction and other substance abuse drove the more than 70 percent increase in kinship guardian cases between 2014 and 2016.
