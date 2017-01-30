Rain, snow bolster snowpack during New Mexico winter
New Mexico's drought has eased after an abundance of rain and snow that built up the state's snowpack, but dry weather lies ahead. National Weather Service meteorologist Kerry Jones tells The Albuquerque Journal that it is the wettest start to a calendar year since 2005.
