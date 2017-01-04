Public schools to get boost from New ...

Public schools to get boost from New Mexico permanent funds

Read more: Education Week

Funding for public education will get a nearly $60 million boost next fiscal year from New Mexico's two major sovereign wealth funds thanks to strong investment results in 2016. The disbursement from New Mexico's Land Grant Permanent Fund and Severance Tax Permanent Fund will increase to roughly $896 million during the fiscal year starting July 1, up from $838 million this fiscal year, state Investment Council spokesman Charles Wollmann said.

