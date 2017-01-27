(Photos Courtesy of Mitch Clinton for the Daily Press) After the...
President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, signed an executive order to reopen the way for the completion of the highly controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. That news has reverberated through the dozens of Grant County residents who traveled to Standing Rock, N.D., in the latter part of 2016 to join the protests against the oil pipeline through Sioux tribal lands.
