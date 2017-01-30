PED pursues changes to teacher evaluations
PED pursues changes to teacher evaluations The New Mexico Public Education Department is pursuing efforts to change the teacher evaluation system. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/01/30/ped-pursues-changes-teacher-evaluations/97255666/ Hanna Skandera says New Mexico Public Education Department will support bill to reduce max weight student achievement carries in teacher evaluations New Mexico Secretary of Education Hanna Skandera says the state education department will support legislation to reduce the weight student achievement carries in teacher evaluations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New...
|3 hr
|dean
|6
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 26
|volks
|7,120
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|WallBuilder
|8,878
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC