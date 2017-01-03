Paramedic gets probation for using stolen debit card
A former Santa Fe paramedic is able to avoid jail time after stealing a dead man's debit card and using it. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 32-year-old Michael Harcharik was sentenced to five years probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Susanne M
|7,114
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|Jan 4
|Ivan
|14
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 2
|seventeencandles
|8,874
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC