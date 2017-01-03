Paramedic gets probation for using st...

Paramedic gets probation for using stolen debit card

Read more: KOB-TV

A former Santa Fe paramedic is able to avoid jail time after stealing a dead man's debit card and using it. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 32-year-old Michael Harcharik was sentenced to five years probation.

