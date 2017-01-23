Otero County legislators thrilled about Trump'sa
Otero County legislators are thrilled that President Donald Trump nominated former New Mexico Republican Heather Wilson for secretary of the Air Force Monday. Otero County legislators thrilled about Trump's pick for Air Force Otero County legislators are thrilled that President Donald Trump nominated former New Mexico Republican Heather Wilson for secretary of the Air Force Monday.
