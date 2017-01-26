Opponents Deride 'Absurdity' Of Democ...

Opponents Deride 'Absurdity' Of Democratic Mayor's Soda Tax Proposal

Another city is looking to follow the example of Philadelphia by imposing a soda tax on sugary beverages that critics argue will cause massive price spikes for consumers. Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales announced plans Wednesday evening at a city council meeting to implement a two cent per ounce tax on all sugary beverages.

