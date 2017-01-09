Officials: Latest decision in Texas v...

Officials: Latest decision in Texas vs. NM water lawsuit favors south

Some irrigators said Monday they're hopeful a decision reached by a federal water agency in recent days may boost the chances of a settlement in a Supreme Court water lawsuit between Texas and New Mexico over the Rio Grande in south-central New Mexico. Officials: Latest decision in Texas vs. NM water lawsuit favors south LAS CRUCES - Some irrigators said Monday they're hopeful a decision reached by a federal water agency in recent days may boost the chances of a settlement in a Supreme Court water lawsuit between Texas and New Mexico over the Rio Grande in south-central New Mexico.

