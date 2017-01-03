Nominations sought for Small Business Week Awards
Nominations sought for Small Business Week Awards The Small Business Administration's New Mexico Office is seeking nominations for the SBA Small Business Week Awards. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/money/business/2017/01/03/nominations-sought-small-business-week-awards/96119952/ Carmen Martinez, director of San Juan College's Small Business Development Center, wants to see more San Juan County businesses nominated for the 2017 Small Business Administration's Small Business Week Awards.
