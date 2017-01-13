NMSU helps small businesses with ener...

NMSU helps small businesses with energy efficiency

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

A team from the New Mexico State University College of Engineering helped the Desert View Inn and R & C Sumthins Ice Cream Shop in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, with pollution prevention and energy efficiency assessments.

