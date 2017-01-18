NMSU cooking school targets adults wi...

NMSU cooking school targets adults with diabetes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Adults in New Mexico who have been diagnosed with diabetes can learn how to prepare healthy and delicious meals by participating in the Kitchen Creations cooking school, sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health and offered by the New Mexico S NMSU cooking school targets adults with diabetes Adults in New Mexico who have been diagnosed with diabetes can learn how to prepare healthy and delicious meals by participating in the Kitchen Creations cooking school, sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health and offered by the New Mexico S Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k24HaS LAS CRUCES - Adults in New Mexico who have been diagnosed with diabetes can learn how to prepare healthy and delicious meals by participating in the Kitchen Creations cooking school, sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health and offered by the New Mexico State University ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Wed Tim 33
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 16 Phillip 7,117
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 14 Spider 8,875
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC