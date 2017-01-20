NMED grant freeze hurts village of Sa...

NMED grant freeze hurts village of Santa Clara

The village of Santa Clara is in danger of running in the red at the end of the year if the New Mexico Environment Department does not reimburse the village funds it promised under a grant agreement. In April of last year, the village applied for a Recycling and Illegal Dumping grant through the department for $231,135 to help complete its splash park project.

