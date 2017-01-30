NM universities warn students about T...

NM universities warn students about Trump's travel ban

Universities across New Mexico have issued a warning to international students affected by the president's Muslim ban, saying this is not a safe time to be leaving the United States. The ban affects citizens and visitors of seven countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

