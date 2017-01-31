New Mexico's delegation responds to Trump's Supreme Court nomination
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace Justice Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court . New Mexico's elected representatives weighed in on Trump's selection.
