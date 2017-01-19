New Mexico Sees Four Cases of Whooping Cough
The cases have all been reported in infants under six months old. "Whooping cough is very contagious and can cause serious cough illness-especially in infants too young to be fully vaccinated," said Department of Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher in a New Mexico Department of Health news release.
