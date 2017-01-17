New Mexico lawmakers react to preside...

New Mexico lawmakers react to presidential inauguration

New Mexico's congressional leaders, who all attended the inauguration Friday of Donald Trump, weighed in on the day's significance and how they plan to work with the nation's 45th President. Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed disappointment in Trump's remarks, but said she will work with the new administration for New Mexicans.

