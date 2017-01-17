New Mexico lawmakers react to presidential inauguration
New Mexico's congressional leaders, who all attended the inauguration Friday of Donald Trump, weighed in on the day's significance and how they plan to work with the nation's 45th President. Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed disappointment in Trump's remarks, but said she will work with the new administration for New Mexicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|TCF
|8,876
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Tim
|33
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 16
|Phillip
|7,117
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC