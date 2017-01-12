New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackl...

New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackle deficit, economy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

New Mexico lawmakers are preparing for financial triage as they convene Tuesday to mend a budget deficit and trim future spending without undermining basic government obligations to public schools, law enforcement and health care. Legislators and state budget analysts describe a funding crisis of historic proportions for New Mexico, where a downturn in the oil and natural gas sector has sapped tax revenues and is likely to require another round of agency cuts to close current-year shortfalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 2 hr Spider 8,875
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Thu lastgear 7,116
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Thu Frank 32
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC