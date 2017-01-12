New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackle deficit, economy
New Mexico lawmakers are preparing for financial triage as they convene Tuesday to mend a budget deficit and trim future spending without undermining basic government obligations to public schools, law enforcement and health care. Legislators and state budget analysts describe a funding crisis of historic proportions for New Mexico, where a downturn in the oil and natural gas sector has sapped tax revenues and is likely to require another round of agency cuts to close current-year shortfalls.
