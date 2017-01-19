New Mexico lawmakers embrace moves to...

New Mexico lawmakers embrace moves to close budget gap

46 min ago Read more: Education Week

The New Mexico state Senate approved a package of budget solvency bills Wednesday as lawmakers rushed to fill a lingering financial gap for the current year. The House of Representatives is likely to vote Thursday on the plan to close an $80 million deficit for the fiscal year ending June 30. The bills would replenish the state's general fund reserves to at least $165 million, or nearly 3 percent of annual spending, by taking money from other areas of government.

