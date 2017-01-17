New Mexico lawmakers convene to resolve state budget crisis
New Mexico lawmakers were poised Tuesday to start a 60-day legislative session with a top priority of closing the state's large budget gap and finding enough money to maintain critical government services. Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez was set to kick off the session by outlining her budget plan in a State of the State address at the state Capitol and presenting policy initiatives on public safety, education and economic development.
