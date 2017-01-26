New Mexico lawmakers approve emergency court funding
The New Mexico Legislature approved emergency funding Friday to cover costs for juries, court interpreters and clerk's offices for several months in response to a funding crisis in the Judiciary. The $900,000 appropriation is designed to halt potential unpaid furloughs for state Supreme Court employees, provide compensation to jurors and restore full-time public access to services provided by court clerks.
