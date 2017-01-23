New Mexico House advances part of budget solvency package
The New Mexico House on Saturday advanced half of a budget solvency plan but deferred action on the plans' other two bills until the coming week. The House was in session Saturday as lawmakers worked to dig the state out of an $80 million budget hole and restore a modest financial cushion in the current fiscal year.
