New Mexico governor unveils plan for budget shortfall

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez called on Tuesday for further belt tightening by state government as she unveiled a budget proposal to close the state's general fund deficit and restore depleted reserves, while sticking with her vow to avoid tax increases. The budget plan for the coming fiscal year preserves funding for economic development initiatives and public safety agencies and extends recent spending reductions for other agencies and deepens cuts to the legislative branch and state universities, colleges and specialty schools.

