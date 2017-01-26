New Mexico Democrats seek out jobs in hemp, new minimum wage

Democrats in the New Mexico Legislature proposed a six-point plan to boost private-sector employment and stimulate economic growth by allowing the cultivation of industrial hemp, raising the state minimum wage and adding local preferences to economic development incentives. New Mexico's unemployment rate of 6.6 percent is the second highest in the nation, behind Alaska, and the state's overall economic output shrank during the fiscal year ending in June 2016.

