New Mexico could benefit from legaliz...

New Mexico could benefit from legalization of recreational marijuana, expert say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

With a budget crisis confronting the New Mexico Legislature, some legislators plan to float a controversial idea gaining momentum across the nation: Legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana, or cannabis. Adult recreational use is now allowed in eight states plus the District of Columbia, and more than 25 already authorize it for medicinal purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 7 hr WallBuilder 8,878
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Tue Mikey 7,119
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 21 You forgot 24
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 18 Tim 33
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC