New Mexico budget woes stifle tourism ad campaign
New Mexico officials say they will not be able to expand the state's tourism advertisement campaign because of government budgeting woes. The New Mexican reports that the New Mexico True ads have been praised for spotlighting the state's culture, people and natural resources.
