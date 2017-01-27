New Mexico budget woes stifle tourism...

New Mexico budget woes stifle tourism ad campaign

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

New Mexico officials say they will not be able to expand the state's tourism advertisement campaign because of government budgeting woes. The New Mexican reports that the New Mexico True ads have been praised for spotlighting the state's culture, people and natural resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Thu MadeInTaos 2
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Thu volks 7,120
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Wed WallBuilder 8,878
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 21 You forgot 24
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 18 Tim 33
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,602 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC