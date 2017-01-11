New Mexico Attorney General's Office executes search warrant on Sixtha
The New Mexico Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant at the office of the Sixth Judicial District Attorney, Francesca Estevez, on Tuesday in Silver City. New Mexico Attorney General's Office executes search warrant on Sixth Judicial District Attorney's Office SILVER CITY - The New Mexico Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant at the office of the Sixth Judicial District Attorney, Francesca Estevez, on Tuesday in Silver City.
