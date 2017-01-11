New Mexico Attorney General's Office ...

New Mexico Attorney General's Office executes search warrant on Sixtha

Wednesday Read more: Silver City Sun-News

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant at the office of the Sixth Judicial District Attorney, Francesca Estevez, on Tuesday in Silver City.

