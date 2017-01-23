New Mexico attorney general raises budget concerns
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says budget recommendations from the governor's office and Legislature would result in reduced services and possibly layoffs at his agency. Balderas said Monday that spending recommendations by the governor and Legislature for the fiscal year starting July 1 would make it difficult for the Attorney General's Office to fulfill statutory obligations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mon
|jim
|8,877
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Mon
|volk4me
|7,118
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC