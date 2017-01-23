New Mexico Association of Counties' Legislative Conference Draws...
Community Advocate Susie Trujillo and Grant County Manager Charlene Webb present at the conference Santa Fe, New Mexico - Over 700 county officials and employees from around the state attended the 2017 New Mexico Association of Counties' Legislative Conference January 17-19, 2017 in Santa Fe. The primary purpose of the Legislative Conference is for county representatives to develop strategies for addressing legislative initiatives important to counties and communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
