New Mexico Association of Counties' Legislative Conference Draws...

Community Advocate Susie Trujillo and Grant County Manager Charlene Webb present at the conference Santa Fe, New Mexico - Over 700 county officials and employees from around the state attended the 2017 New Mexico Association of Counties' Legislative Conference January 17-19, 2017 in Santa Fe. The primary purpose of the Legislative Conference is for county representatives to develop strategies for addressing legislative initiatives important to counties and communities.

