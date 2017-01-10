New Mexican Restaurant and Mezcal Bar...

New Mexican Restaurant and Mezcal Bar in Columbia Heights Has 17 Kinds of Tacos

Tuesday Jan 10

When chef Alfredo Solis opened El Sol in Logan Circle with his sister Jessica Solis , he thought the Mexican restaurant would mostly serve carryout. But it turned out to be quite the opposite: people wanted to dine in for tacos and Coronas.

