New Mexican Go Program for Kids

New Mexican Go Program for Kids

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AGA News

"Now there are two elementary schools in MA©xico City where go is part of the curriculum," reports Siddhartha Avila, Mexican Youth Go Coordinator. " Pipiolo elementary has had an active go program since 2008 when Principal Marcela Zepeda first envisioned the educational benefits that go offers at early ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AGA News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 7 hr Jailsin 20
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Fri Germaign 7,113
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Fri Dahli 21
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina Jan 4 Ivan 14
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 2 seventeencandles 8,874
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 1 Johny 31
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC