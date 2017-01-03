Nevada Schools Place Last In Nation In Education Week Report
Nevada public schools placed last in the nation in a ranking comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Education Week gave Nevada a "D'' grade, with a score of 65 out of 100 in its "Quality Counts 2017" report made public Wednesday.
