Nevada Schools Place Last In Nation In Education Week Report

Nevada public schools placed last in the nation in a ranking comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Education Week gave Nevada a "D'' grade, with a score of 65 out of 100 in its "Quality Counts 2017" report made public Wednesday.

