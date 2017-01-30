On Saturday January 1st high school and junior high students from throughout the South West region of New Mexico came to compete at Western New Mexico for the 26th annual Science Olympiad. Middle school and high school students participate in Olympiad SILVER CITY - On Saturday January 1st high school and junior high students from throughout the South West region of New Mexico came to compete at Western New Mexico for the 26th annual Science Olympiad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.