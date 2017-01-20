Mexican president gets new invite to ...

Mexican president gets new invite to US -- from border state

The New Zealand Herald

" Mexican President Enrique Pea Nieto has a new diplomatic invitation to visit the United States after canceling a trip to Washington in response to President Donald Trump's plans to build a border wall " this time from a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the heavily Hispanic state of New Mexico. Democratic state Rep. Javier Martinez of Albuquerque said Sunday that Trump's insistence on making Mexico pay for a border wall extension is a threat to centuries-old economic and cultural ties between Mexico and the state of New Mexico, including recent investments by taxpayers in the Santa Teresa-San Jeronimo border crossing that have spurred trade.

