Media say hacked emails are critical, but can't say why
Many in the national media are certain that hacked emails hurt Hillary Clinton 's chances in the election, but their reports and columns rarely cite any of the emails' contents that would have presumably affected the outcome. Members of the press have made a new push to assert that Russian hacking had an effect on the election, especially after last week's unclassified report that said Russia did try to help President-elect Trump, and hurt Hillary Clinton .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Susanne M
|7,114
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Sun
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Sat
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|Jan 4
|Ivan
|14
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 2
|seventeencandles
|8,874
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC