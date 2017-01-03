Media say hacked emails are critical, but can't say why

Many in the national media are certain that hacked emails hurt Hillary Clinton 's chances in the election, but their reports and columns rarely cite any of the emails' contents that would have presumably affected the outcome. Members of the press have made a new push to assert that Russian hacking had an effect on the election, especially after last week's unclassified report that said Russia did try to help President-elect Trump, and hurt Hillary Clinton .

