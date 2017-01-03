Martinez administration eyes centrali...

Martinez administration eyes centralization of HR functions

1 hr ago

Separate human resource departments in larger state agencies would be eliminated and those functions consolidated under a plan under development by Gov. Susana Martinez's administration. The centralization plan is under development as state officials struggle to find savings amid a continuing budget crisis, but it's not yet known how much jobs could be cut.

