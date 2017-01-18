Marka s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Marka s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A storm system will close in on New Mexico Thursday spreading cloud cover across the western portion of the state along with snow in the San Juan Mountains. Here in the metro area look for increasing clouds but little in the way of showers.

