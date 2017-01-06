Man sentenced to 5 years for aggravated assault charges
A man who nearly ran over three officers while fleeing from police has been sentenced to five years behind bars. Back in 2014, police were trying to serve a warrant on 25-year-old Kevin Chavez when Chavez tried to take off in a van.
